John Jay Merrill

1933 — 2020
On July 6, 2020, our dear old dad (D.O.D.) passed away due to age-related illnesses. He has had an extraordinary life. Born on January 24, 1933, to Jay and Kathryn Merrill, he was raised mostly in Twin Falls, Idaho, where he met his sweetheart, Ruth Bingham. After marrying her in the Idaho Falls Temple, on May 14, 1953, they moved to California to attend CalTech University. He received his doctorate in Physics and was a well-loved Professor at both Utah State and Brigham Young Universities.
John and Ruth had 8 children—Pamela (Dennis) Peterson, Linda (Ted) Hansen, Joseph (Bonnie) Merrill, Susan (Wes) Wood, Douglas (Judy) Merrill, Elizabeth (Wayne) Brown, Marie (Joseph) Winger, and Ann (Darrell) Jackson.
John has been a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as Bishop for both USU and BYU Wards as well as his Orem 7th home Ward. He also served in the Presidency of a BYU Stake and served in the Illinois Chicago South Mission with Ruth.
John is preceded in death by his sweetheart Ruth (2009), his parents, sister Kathryn Kirkman, and his in-laws Joseph and Oles Bingham. We rejoice in their reunion! John is survived by his sister, Mary Ann Oldham, and leaves a posterity of 8 children and spouses, 36 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren.
To celebrate his life, the family will participate in a funeral on Saturday, June 11, 2020, at 11am. Due to the current health crisis and restrictions, services are private, however, services will be available to view online. Interment will be in the Orem Cemetery and private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to one of several charities dear to John’s heart: MS (http://main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/MerrillLegacy), Cancer (https://bit.ly/SGK-Merrill-Legacy), or the American Heart Association. Condolences may be offered to the family and a live broadcast of services may be watched at www.walkersanderson.com.