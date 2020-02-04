1963-2020
John ‘Kyle’ Hill, beloved husband, father, friend and teacher, passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 31, 2020 at the age of 57.
Kyle was born to John and Mary Hill on January 16, 1963 in Price, UT. He graduated from Western High School in Las Vegas, NV in 1981, and BYU with a degree in secondary education and a minor in chemistry in 1994.
He served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Ecuador Guayaquil Mission from 1982-1983. On December 27, 1983, he achieved his greatest accomplishment when he married Tanya Allred in the St George Temple. They had three children, Rutger, Kylee and John Porter, and raised them in the house Kyle and Tanya built in Elk Ridge, Utah.
Kyle was proud of earning the Special Forces’ Green Beret in 1986, and served his country as a Green Beret medic for 30 years in 16 countries. He was a decorated combat veteran of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
“Mr. Hill” also served his community as a science teacher and coach at Payson High School, where his door was always open to students with real life challenges.
Kyle could school you on cars, woodworking, medicine, geo political history, fly-fishing, and just about anything else. Always the smartest man in the room, he inspired all to think more deeply, and to face their demons with courage, sarcasm, and a full stomach.
He was honest, loud, fierce and funny, but above all, generous, compassionate and kind. With a rare and Christlike soul, he fed the hungry, clothed the naked, and stitched up the sick. He was larger than life, and the many, many people who loved him cannot imagine a world without him.
He is survived by his wife Tanya, son Rutger (Marie), daughter Kylee, son John Porter, his father, John ‘Jack’ Hill, Cedar City, and sister Stephanie, Cedar City.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, Elk Ridge chapel, 185 E Ridgeview Dr., Elk Ridge, Utah. A viewing will be held Friday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and before the Saturday service at 9:30 a.m. see legacyfunerals.com.