John Nelson Cannon
John Nelson Cannon departed this life on July 12th, after a long life of dedicated service, hard work, and abundant blessings. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on July 27, 1927, to John Bennion and Alice Nelson Cannon. He graduated from East High School, and served in the Army Air Corp, Navy, and Army during WWII and Korea, with service as an LDS missionary in Britain between wars. He married Margaret Maeser on March 22,1951, and the GI Bill helped him complete his bachelor's, master's, and Ph.D. degrees in mechanical engineering. He was one of the first four professors in BYU's Mechanical Engineering department, where he taught and conducted research for 40 years. John and Margaret had six children: John, Elizabeth, Paul, David, Cathy, and Chris.
After retiring, he and Margaret together served an LDS mission in Oregon, travelled, and continued to guide their progeny. Throughout his life, he was also dedicated to the Boy Scouts: he was a Scoutmaster for 30 years, trainer of Scout leaders, and was awarded the Silver Beaver.
John was devoted to his family, to his church, and to teaching and service. He was steady, caring, conscientious, smart, unselfish, industrious, and quick with his favorite jokes. He and Margaret were devoted to nurturing close ties among his family members -- something at which they succeeded. John encouraged and taught independence, and at the same time always had your back, helping many out of trouble. Along with his students and scouts, we, his family, hope to honor and continue his legacy.
A viewing will be held Friday, July 16th, 6-8 pm at 1960 N. 1500 E. in Provo. A service will be held Saturday, July 17th, at 1 pm in the south chapel, 1600 N. 900 E. in Provo, with a viewing from 11:30-12:30 beforehand. More information can be found at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com