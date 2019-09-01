1957-2019
John Robert Turner, age 62 of Lehi passed away on Aug. 27, 2019. He was born June 2, 1957 to Jack Ray and Roberta Street Turner. He married Lori Gale Fjellstrom.
John is survived by his wife, Lori and 3 children: Nicole E. (Tyson) Peterson. Jesse Ray Turner, and Rachel Gale Turner; a grandson, Tyler Peterson; a brother, Brett Turner; 2 sisters, Barbara Otterstrom and Evelyn Ackerman.
Funeral services will be held Friday Sept. 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Wing Mortuary, 118 E. Main, Lehi. Friends and family may call Thursday evening at Wing Mortuary from 6-8 and also 1 hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment, Lehi City Cemetery.