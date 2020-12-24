Jolene Lindsay Dec 24, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jolene Lindsay "Jolene Lindsay, 72, passed away on December 17, 2020. For service details, an obituary, and to offer condolences, visit legacy@legacyfunerals.com" Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jolene Lindsay Obituary Service Condolence Pass Away Detail See what people are talking about at The Community Table!