Jon Carlos Beck

1933 — 2020
Jon C. Beck, our loving father and grandfather, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Spanish Fork, Utah. Jon was born May 15, 1933 in Spanish Fork to Francis Eugene and Vernecia Markham Beck. He is a graduate of Spanish Fork High School.
He married Carol Ludlow on April 10, 1953 in the Salt Lake Temple. They are the parents of six children. His example of service and his work ethic have shaped the lives of his children and grandchildren. Together they have shared many happy memories.
He spent his life farming and loved his profession. He received the Distinguished Cattlemen’s Award from the Utah Cattlemen’s Association. Jon was presented with a Centennial Farm Award in 2000. He helped to organize the Leland 4-H Livestock Club in 1968. His crops were also some of the best in the valley. He took great pride in caring for his livestock and was a very hard and avid worker. Jon was a quiet generous person.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and supported each of his children and grandchildren on their missions.
He is survived by his children, Lu Ann Gentry, Kay (Garth) Ashby, Bill (Linda) Beck, Gene (Lisa) Beck, Jan (Clay) Grant, and Carolyn (Clay) Creer. He also leaves behind 20 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.
Jon was reunited with his sweetheart Carol who preceded him in death in 2018. He was also preceded in death by his parents, and a grandson, Nicholas Gentry.
Due to the current situation, graveside services will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.walkermemorials.com.