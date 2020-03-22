Jonathan Bruce Billings

1987-2020
Jonny was a bright and cheery soul. In fact, he came into the world that way on June 3, 1987. He was a smiling baby and it grew with him into adulthood. All those who had the privilege of knowing Jonny could attest to the fact that he was happy, loving, bright, patient and kind. He invited everyone to be a part of his heart and his love for which he had a lot to give. He loved so many things; especially his sons. They were his light. He cherished, loved and adored them. They were his greatest accomplishments. With the birth of each of his sons, something changed in Jonny, his heart grew even bigger than it already was. He yearned to teach them, to show them and help them learn all the things that were near to his heart, everything he knew. He had a passion for all things nature. He loved the mountains, the serenity they provided to his soul. He loved campfires and would always find a stick that he could whittle away and carve into something greater. He loved the sky full of stars. He loved to talk about astronomy and the galaxies and was always fascinated by the way things worked. He had an inquisitive and brilliant mind that was always thirsty for more knowledge. He loved to read and found much satisfaction and information in books. He loved to explore and found himself traveling to places outside of the country in search of learning even more. He was always up for a movie with anyone who wanted to go. He loved creating things and could put together any boxed furniture set faster than anyone else. He had a genius brain that could process things so quickly. He loved a challenge. He thought he was better than everyone at Dr. Mario, Tetris and Mario Cart and would challenge anyone who thought otherwise. He loved to make and create things and often laughed at himself when he was the only man in the Hobby Lobby checkout line. We often called him, “Radio Shack” because he could figure out any technological problem without any formal training. The solution to problems seemed to lie within the phrase “Jonny can do it.” He had a funny sense of humor and was quick witted. He loved cleanliness and tidiness and always wanted all the kitchen cabinets to be closed.
Jonny left this mortal realm on March 18, 2020 with thirty-two short years of life behind him. He battled his weaknesses bravely and tirelessly. For so many years he struggled with mental illness and drug dependency. Our family wishes to thank the Utah State Mental Hospital for their determined, resolute and unwavering care of Jonny. They were an integral part in helping him to learn to live and cope. He leaves behind a gaping hole in our hearts where his presence once shined but has returned to our Savior who will heal and bind his broken heart.
We find peace in knowing that the distance between us isn’t too far at all. We find comfort in knowing he has found the peace and love for which he was desperately seeking.
The family who survives and loves him are: his sons; Jon Tyler Billings and Jayden Maxwell Billings; his parents, Bruce and Polly Billings; his siblings, Brittanie (Dustin) Lunt, Jessica (Jed) Marvell, Brody (Kaylyn) Billings; and many loving nieces and nephews.
It is often said that sometimes the things we can’t change, end up changing us. Jonny definitely changed us, for the better. We love you Jonny. Fly high brother…Fly high.
An Open House will be held from 6-9:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bergmortuary.com.