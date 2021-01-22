Jonathon Paul Miller
On Monday, January 18, 2021, Jonathon Paul Miller, loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend passed away at the age of 51. Jon was born in Brigham City, Utah, on July 15, 1969, to Joe William and Maureen Koyle Miller. He lit up the world from the moment he entered it. Most of Jon's growing up years were spent in Spanish Fork, Utah. Somehow, Jon intuitively knew how to make people laugh. He also enjoyed playing pranks on his siblings. Jon was smart, witty, clever, industrious, inventive, and driven, but he was also tender-hearted, sentimental, and kind.
Jon graduated from Spanish Fork High School in 1987. He chose to serve a full-time, two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. When Jon opened his mission call, he exclaimed, "I'm going to Disneyland!" Sure enough, he spent the next two years in Anaheim, California. He loved talking about and teaching the gospel to anyone who would listen. He was called to serve in various leadership positions and had fond memories of (and funny stories about) his mission. His love of the gospel never faded; after his family, the gospel was the most important part of Jon's life.
After his mission, Jon worked with his dad in the family dry-cleaning business. While working there, he met Allyson Douglas, and they were married on May 16, 1992, in the Manti LDS Temple. Jon attended college, but quickly realized he had a gift for business, and he especially had an interest in real estate. He diligently studied for and passed his exams to earn his real estate license. When Jon passed away, he was the agent/broker/owner of ReMax Realty in Payson and Richfield, Utah. Jon received many executive awards, and he was loved by his agents and staff. His love of business and helping people made him especially successful.
He was easy to talk to and fun to be around. Jon also loved history and his patriotism ran deep. He loved reading any book about history. He especially loved learning about Abraham Lincoln. Jon loved and revered the Constitution. He understood the price paid for freedom, and he understood and could explain history in a way that made it exciting and new.
The highlight of Jon's life was when he became a dad. Jon loved his two boys more than life itself and coached them in every sport they played, taught them to work hard, encouraged them to try new things, and supported them in every endeavor. You could find Jon working alongside the boys mucking out stalls in the barn, playing fetch with the dogs, riding horses, driving on an ATV trail, playing golf, soaking in the great outdoors, spending time in the mountains, and enjoying a spectacular sunset. He loved cheering his sons on in baseball or football games, attending their wrestling matches, and supported them in all they did. If his boys thought something was important, it was important to Jon.
Jon held many callings in the Church. He was a Gospel Doctrine teacher, a high councilor, bishopric member, and also Young Men's President and advisor. He loved serving others in meaningful ways.
Jon is survived by his wife, Allyson; sons: Ryan Jonathon and Benjamin Paul; mother, Maureen Koyle Miller; siblings, David (Julie) Miller, Lisa (Mark) Nielsen, Andrea Jones, and Katie Miller. He is also survived by his wife's family: mother in-law, Linda Douglas Roach, her husband, Dee; Steve and Annalyse Anderson; and Bryce and Kelli Larsen, along with many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews, all of whom he loved and love him. Jon was preceded in death by his father, Joe William Miller; his sister, Susan Elizabeth Miller; and his father in-law, Gary Douglas.
A public viewing will be held on Friday evening, January 22, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 South Main, Spanish Fork, Utah. Jon's funeral services, for family and close friends, will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Salem Stake Center, 470 East Salem Canal Road, Salem, Utah 84653. Prior to services, a public viewing will be held that morning, at the church, from 9:45-10:45 a.m.
Friends are also invited to attend Jon's funeral via livestream using the following livestream link: https://youtube.com/channel/UC_A8PCzfGZorLQaAxIY8YCw. Interment at Spanish Fork Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkermemorials.com.