Jonde Shane Tatman
March 3, 1970 - September 19th 2020
It is with great sorrow that I announce the death of my beloved father.
Jonde was born on 3 March 1970 to Richard Orville Tatman and Delena Tido.
He grew up in Provo, Utah. He attended independence High School. In 1988 he met my Mother
Tonya A. Smith. I was born the following year.
During my Father's 50 years of life on this Earth,
He was faced with many obstacles to over come. despite them He tried diligently to make the
best of his life.
In Nov. 2007, He became a Grandfather for the first time. He loved and adored his
Grandchildren.
He liked hiking, fishing and camping he liked to Read and hard rock Music. He was a good mechanic and loved working on Cars.
Survived by His Only Child, Baylie Shae Smith, Mother Delena tido, half siblings, Jennifer Tatman Germond, Jesse Tatman, Richard and Nena Ungricht
He is preceded in death by his Father, Richard Orville Tatman, Charlotte Ann Tatman, Richard Loren Tatman. His beloved Grandfather Jack Virgil Wilkinson and Grandmother Florence Brickey Wilkinson.
He will be missed but not forgotten by His Family and friend.