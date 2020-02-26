Joseph Clinton "Smitty" Smith

1928-2020
Joseph Clinton Smith, 91, of Orem passed away on Friday February 21, 2020. He was born on November 6, 1928 to Grant E. and Mary Robertson Smith in Beaver, Utah. His mother passed away when he was 4 years old and his grandmother, Amelia Smith helped raise him until his father married Marie Stevens. He married the love of his life, Betty Marie Lewis on February 11, 1949 and recently celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary. They were later sealed in the Mount Timpanogos Temple on June 7, 2002.
He graduated from Beaver High School in 1947 and later attended the Branch Agricultural College now known as Southern Utah University. He enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 where he served for 2 years. He worked for Mountain Bell Telephone Company for 34 years. He worked from Cedar City to Beaver to Provo-Orem, SLC, Logan and Price. He retired at the age of 54. He and Betty belonged to the Rolling Phones camping group and enjoyed many trips with them. He was President of the Orem Junior Chamber of Commerce. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and camping. He had many great friendships through these affiliations and hobbies. He was the best handyman, he could fix anything! After he retired, he spent much of his time fixing things and helping other people. He drove school bus for 2 years. Smitty and Betty became “snowbirds” spending winters in Mexico, Arizona, and Saint George. They enjoyed traveling together.
Smitty is survived by his wife Betty, one daughter Sherry Holdaway (Wendall), 4 grandchildren, Corbin Holdaway (Melanie), Cameron Holdaway (Stacy), Devri Orton (Zack), Brandon Smith (Aaron), 10 great-grandchildren and one sister Helen Basinger. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, stepmother Marie Stevens, son Steven Smith, an infant daughter and an infant son. Sisters LuDean Lund, Marsha Ashcroft and brother Ray Smith.
Viewing will be held Friday, February 28 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 So State Street, Orem, Utah. Interment will be at the Beaver City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.