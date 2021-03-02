Joseph G. Hamilton
Joseph G. Hamilton, 91, passed away peacefully February 26. Joe worked as a Millright at Geneva Steel for 40 years. He served his church and community in various capacities. He loved his family. He enjoyed nature, fishing, hunting, rock collecting, jewelry making and gardening with his family. Joe is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judith (Judy) Leyshon; children: Joleen Jepperson, Alice (Don) Ballantyne, Gwen (Jim) Manguso, Joe (Vickie) Hamilton, Carol Free Haycock, Bob (Mary) Hamilton, Bryan Cantrell, and Scott (Christena) Cantrell; 24 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren, and 14 great-great grandchildren. Joe was predeceased by his parents, George Layson Hamilton and Gladys Zella Rowley; sons, Johnny Joe Hamilton and Randy Cantrell; great granddaughter, Makayla Free.
Visitation is scheduled for Friday, March 5th from 10 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Orem Geneva Heights Stake Center, 556 N. 500 W. (North Entrance) Masks Required. A Private Family Service will follow. Dedication of the grave will be at Orem Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 E. In lieu of flowers consider donating to St. Jude's or Shriners Children's Hospital.