1938-2020
Joseph “Joe” Richard Linford from Provo, Utah, passed away peacefully surrounded by his adoring family on January 19, 2020.
Joe was born to Elijah and Iola Linford in Provo on September 25, 1938. He graduated from Provo High School and later became a Master Plumber and a General Contractor. He married Janet VanLeuven on June 1, 1960 where they began an adventurous life together and are sealed for time and all eternity.
Joe came from humble beginnings, and with constant hard work and his own ingenuity built Linford Plumbing & Heating a successful staple in Provo. Many know him from his plumbing store The Drip Stop, where he offered free advice, a joke and a helping hand to all who came in. He built and maintained many rentals throughout Provo and Orem; amongst these are the well-known “Linford Apartments”. Joe had a phenomenal business sense and a very strong will to get things done. We would often hear Joe saying, “I plumbed that church over there”...“I plumbed that school over here”... The jobs he completed mark his presence all over the state of Utah. Joe knows every street in Provo and has a friend on every corner.
He served in many capacities for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including: Primary Teacher, Scout Master, Young Men’s President, Elder’s Quorum President, High Priest Group Leader, a valiant Home Teacher, served in several Bishoprics and was a revered Bishop of the Provo 10th Ward.
Joe created and provided a very full life for his family from adventures at his cabin in Midway to the red cliffs in St. George. He was the life of the party and had the heart of a lion. The center of his universe was his family. He attended every football, baseball, and soccer game, dance recital, and school program. It wasn’t uncommon that he’d show up at doctors appointments for any member of his family. Joe was quick to defend and would fight anyone if his family was threatened, right or wrong. He loved deeply. He was a steady presence in our lives and leaves a tremendous void in our hearts; truly unforgettable.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Lige and Iola; three sisters: Barbara, LaDean and JaneAnn; in-laws, Margaret and Ardeen VanLeuven and Ted (Gwyn) VanLeuven; amongst many other friends and loved ones.
Joe is survived by his wife, Janet V. Linford; four children: Randy (Sarah) Linford, Michelle Hatch, Van (Kat) Linford, Katie Jo (Will) Barrett; 10 grandchildren: Breelyn (Nic), Whitney, Alexis, Joseph, Sophie, Jacqueline, McArthur, Easton and Kaden; and 3 great-grandchildren: Liam, Henley and Haven.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Bonneville 13th Ward Chapel, 1498 East 800 South, Provo, Utah 84606. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Friday, January 24 from 6-8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment at Springville Evergreen Cemetery 1997 South 400 East Springville, Utah 84663. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.