Joseph Labrum
June 14, 1942 - November 8, 2020
Joseph, born June 14, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away peacefully from age related issues on Nov 8, 2020 in Springville, Utah. All who knew Joseph knew him as a kind and passionate man. He was a life-long learner with an incredible curiosity and an impressive array of skills and hobbies. He excelled at everything he did; from his career as an optical Engineer to hobbies such as woodworking, electronics and photography, to gardening and cooking, to scuba diving, archery, and flying. He is survived by two children, two step children, their spouses, 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In consideration of COVID-19 a small graveside service was held for family on Saturday Nov 14th in Salt Lake City, Utah. Share memories and learn more at Serenicare.com