Joseph Merlin Wright
1931 - 2020
Joseph Merlin Wright (89) passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020 in Provo, UT. He was born in College Ward, UT on August 30, 1931 to Merlin Foster Wright and Elsie Winnie Olsen. Joe was raised in Los Angeles, CA, but spent many summers as a boy, playing and working with his siblings and cousins on the family farm in Logan, UT. After high school, Joe left CA to attend Brigham Young University. This is where Joe met and married the love of his life, Lloydine Isabell Hughes, on October 11, 1952. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. After graduating from BYU in History, Joe was commissioned in the Navy and together with his bride they lived in Honolulu, Hawaii, Naples, Italy, and San Diego, CA. After seven years in the Navy, Joe retired from active duty. He and Lloydine moved to Anaheim, CA where they raised their four daughters. Joe served in the Naval Reserve for 27 years, receiving the rank of Captain, while working as a manager for Pacific Telephone. Joe and Lloydine never lost their passion for travel and had many fun adventures seeing the world. They retired to Provo in 1986.
Joe served in many church callings. One of his favorite callings was Ward Financial Clerk. He was a Bishop and loved serving the people in the Anaheim 8th Ward. Together with his wife, they served two full-time missions; in the Swiss Temple and in the Canada Vancouver Mission office. They also served in the Provo Temple. One of Joe's favorite service opportunities was being a parking lot attendant at the Missionary Training Center. How he loved seeing those missionaries being delivered to the MTC.
Joe loved golfing, fishing, playing card games and traveling with the many friends he and Lloydine made during their 50 years together. Joe also loved attending every sporting event held at BYU. Joe loved his wife dearly and though we will miss our dad and papa, we know he is truly happy once again as he is reunited with our sweet mom.
Joe is survived by his four daughters: Ginny Dredge (Doug) of Nampa, ID; Rhonda Montgomery (J) of Vineyard, UT; Lori Holmoe (Tom) of Provo, UT; and Allison Wilding (Blaine) of Firth, ID; 20 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his loving sister, Norma Hafen and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lloydine, their two infant sons, Joseph and Ward, two great-grandbabies, Abi and Mason, his parents, his sister, Winnie and his brother, Jack.
Private Family Funeral Services will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, UT. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com. Services will be video recorded and posted with his obituary on the website.