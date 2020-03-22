1929-2020
Joseph T Hauzen passed away March 18, 2020 after a prolonged illness. He was born August 4, 1929 in Salt Lake City, UT to Toffee and Sarah (Anton) Hauzen.
He grew up in Salt Lake City and attended Judge Memorial. The family later moved to Orem where Joe graduated from Lincoln High. He also attended classes at BYU. Joe worked at various companies in the area, Geneva Steel and the Hale Plant to name a couple. He went to work for Utah Power & Light in 1952 as a purchasing agent and retired in 1985.
In March 1981 Joe married the love of his life Sharon White. He is survived by his wife Sharon, his step-daughters Corby, Stephany (Steve), Cathy (Perry) and Mary Sue “Sam” (Jesse). His children from his first marriage Joseph (Janice), Craig, Mark (Joan), Theresa (Wayne), Mariam (Tom). Sisters — Beverly, Maureen (Bill), Carol and Jacqueline (Pete). Twenty-one grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law Myles, son-in-law Lee, grandson Josh, brother-in-law Sam, brother-in-law Phil and brother-in-law Jim.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.