Gone Fishing With Little Joe & Jimmy
1938-2019
Joseph William Talbot was Born January 12th 1938 in Panguitch, Utah to Orric and Elsa Excell Talbot. His best friend was his brother Mel and that remained the same until the day he passed.
Joe met the love of his life Ilene Joy Gordon in Las Vegas Nevada. They Married on February 17th 1957 in Henderson, Nevada. They built a large family of seven children and he made sure his family enjoyed everything the outdoors had to offer. Fishing, hunting, camping etc. The most fun is the fun you get for free.
Joe was a very hard worker and made sure his family had everything they needed. His wife and children were always #1 in his world and still continue to be as he looks after them from above. July 19th 2019 Joseph passed away. He was surrounded by his family to the end.
Joe is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ilene Joy Talbot and his five daughters Tammy & (Mark) Martinez of Moroni UT, Mickey & (Gary) Paxton of Provo UT, Sally Jo & (Roger) McNicol of South Jordan UT, Carie Fazzio of Provo UT, Cindy Pare of Salem UT and his son Willie Talbot of Provo UT.
He is proceeded in death by his two sons Joseph Melvin & Harold James Talbot, his Sister Beth Erickson and Parents Orric and Elsa Talbot.
A celebration of life will be held on August 1st 2019 in the LDS church located at 1200 W 500 N Provo, UT 84601 and will be held from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.