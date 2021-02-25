Josephine Elizabeth Garrison Tanner
Josephine Elizabeth Garrison Tanner, 88, of Lindon, Utah, returned to her heavenly home on February 22, 2021 to join her eternal companion, Elvin R Tanner. Most people knew her as Liz, but friends from her younger days called her Betty or Jo Betty. Her husband called her Vida, Spanish, meaning "my life".
Liz was born on April 25, 1932 in Santa Fe, New Mexico to John and Lola Garrison. She was raised in the Catholic church until she was introduced to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints as a young teenager. Liz loved school and graduated from high school in Houston at the age of 16 where she served as the vice president of her senior class. Liz was also active in sports, including archery. She had a natural skill with numbers in school and took accounting courses, which lead to her first job at a local bank where she worked until leaving on an LDS mission at age 23.
Liz met the love of her life, Elvin Tanner, while serving an LDS mission in the Spanish American Mission. About a year after returning from their missions, they were married in the Mesa, Arizona LDS Temple for time and all eternity and settled in Delta, Utah, to work in her husband's family beekeeping business, but only until she convinced Elvin to go to college.
Liz typed at 120 wpm so she typed all of Elvin's papers until he completed a PhD in Psychology. She did this while continuing to work as an accountant for several different companies such as Mountain State Steel and BYU, where she was responsible for processing BYU's payroll using large IBM mainframe computers. She was computer literate long before computers became common.
Liz's church service was very broad serving as Primary President, Relief Society President and many callings serving the young women. In retirement, Liz and Elvin served 3 additional LDS missions, first in the Bolivia, Cochabamba Mission, followed by a mission in the Spain, Tenerife Mission in the Canary Islands. Their final mission was a service mission in Nauvoo, IL.
Liz took great pride in her family and specifically in her children. Education was important to her and she instilled that in all her children. Most important was the gospel of Jesus Christ. She spent her entire life leading her children, living by example. She was always a hard worker, whether it was in the church or her career. She was always willing to serve where she was needed. Liz leaves behind four children, Kirk Tanner (Lisa), Heidi Tanner Roberts (David), Danna Tanner, and Dustin Tanner (Marie), as well as 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Her sisters, Edna Garrison Pearson and Shirley Garrison Arnett also survive her.
On Saturday, February 27th there will be a short viewing at 10:00 a.m. which will precede the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., both at Utah Valley Mortuary in Lindon, Utah. The service will be limited to family only due to Covid. A link will be available to view the service live at https://www.utahvalleyfuneral.com/. Interment will be in the Lindon, Utah City Cemetery.