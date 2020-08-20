Joshua Brian Phillips
1988 - 2020
Josh Phillips of Spanish Fork passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 from complications due to his disabilities. In life, Josh was a poet and an artist; contemplative, funny, brutally honest. An old soul with empathy for others beyond his years, he brought out the best in so many and sought to bring joy to those he loved. Even in the deepest shadows of his life, Josh fought with tenacity to overcome his personal demons. Through his successful recovery, he reminds us all that hope, though fragile, is a mighty tool. Josh wanted nothing more than to be a good man and a good father. He often said that Aaron and Zoey were the best things to ever come from him; they were his treasures. In death, he rejoined his best friend, Alisa Green, and his beloved mother, Cindy. In life, he is survived by all who loved him. "Tell your heart to beat again. Close your eyes and breathe it in. Let the shadows fall away, step into the light of grace. Yesterday's a closing door, you don't live there anymore. Say goodbye to where you've been and tell your heart to beat again." - Josh B. Phillips
The graveside service will be at 10 am on August 22nd at the Provo City Cemetery. Please remember to wear a mask if you attend the graveside service.