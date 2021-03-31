Joshua Calder Bergon
Joshua Calder Bergon passed away peacefully on 3/27/21. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Former E.R. nurse and Paramedic, Josh had a zest for camping, jeeping and life in general.
Josh is survived by his wife Ruth, son Jack, daughters Riley and newborn twins, Emma and Ella, parents, David and Justin Bergon and siblings Lindsey, Spencer, Tyler, McKenzie and Travis.
Viewing will be held at 11:00 am on 4/2/21 followed by memorial services at 12:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 4355 W Cedar Hills Dr UT.
We love you forever!
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.