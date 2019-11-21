1925 — 2019
Joy Wendolyn Hill Adams, 94, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her home in Eagle Mountain, Utah. She was born in Roosevelt, Utah on July 26, 1925, the 13th of 14 children to Chauncy Eugene Hill and Hermione Jackson Hill. The family lived in Roosevelt for several years and then moved to Provo where Joy grew up, graduated from High School, and then graduated from BYU with her teaching degree. While attending BYU Joy and her sisters traveled to other states to work. It was during one of these cross country trips she missed celebrating her 21st birthday. From then on, at every birthday she said she was 21. She truly never aged.
After the World War II, Joy taught school until she married Garth Adams on October 3, 1946 in the Salt Lake Temple. They lived in Orem and raised their six children there. Later, Joy went back to teaching and taught at Scera Park Elementary School until she retired. While at Scera Park she had many BYU teaching students come to her class and observe her innovative teaching methods for younger children.
Joy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all her life and served the Lord in many capacities. She served as Relief Society President, Young Women’s President, Stake Blazer Scout Leader, Blazer Scout Leader and later served a mission to Mexico with her husband. Through most of her later life, Joy served as a temple worker in the Provo Temple.
During the Holiday Season Joy taught her family service by having them help make homemade Carmel Popcorn Balls and Spudnuts to give out to Trick or Treaters for Halloween and Santa Cakes or Christmas Cookies and Candies at Christmas time. At Thanksgiving many pies were made and eaten by all. Service to others was taught to all Joy’s family. Many of you may have received a plate of her famous Applesauce Cookies.
Later in her life she traveled with her family to give service to others around the world by helping them with various humanitarian projects in Kenya and Viet Nam. For years she made homemade stuffed bears to be given to children in other lands who never had a stuffed animal. Her legacy of service continues in her family forever.
Joy was a seamstress and made most of her children’s clothes—including shirts for her 4 boys. Over the years, she also made many quilts on her well-used quilting frames, in the living room of her home. She loved giving away these quilts to others.
Joy is survived by the following children: Cherie Watkins (Lynn), Kenneth Adams, Val Adams (MaryAnne), Phillip Adams (Suann), and Cindy Adams; 29 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, and even a great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Garth Adams; her parents, Chauncy and Hermione; her 13 brothers and sisters; her son Craig and one grandson, Samuel.
There will be a viewing on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Berg Mortuary, 500 N State Street Orem, Utah.
The Funeral will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building, 9475 N Mustang Way, Eagle Mountain 84005, with a viewing at 10 am. Burial will be at the Orem City Cemetery.