Joyce Anderson Peacock

1934-2019
Our dear, beautiful Joyce left mortality on October 27, 2019, just weeks shy of her 85th birthday, surrounded by family. She was steadfast in her knowledge of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.Joyce was born in Manti, Utah on November 20, 1934, the second daughter of Leslie James and Iris Denison Anderson. Her youngest years were spent in the mountains, fields, farms and valleys of Sanpete County. The family moved to California and Texas during WWII. After her father was deployed to Europe, the family returned to Manti.During her early years, Joyce developed a deep love for music. She learned to sing and play the ukulele and often performed three-part harmony with her brother and sister. Joyce attended Manti High School and was a drummer in the Templar Marching Band. She loved reading, music and her extended family. During her senior year of high school, she met and got to know her future husband, Bruce.After graduation in 1952, Joyce attended Snow College and then Brigham Young University, receiving a degree in Elementary Education. Joyce and Bruce married in the Manti Temple on August 10, 1956. Joyce taught school, while Bruce finished his degree. After about five years, their first child came, followed by three more. She chose to be stay-at-home mom, though she did keep busy in her spare time through the years as a real estate appraiser and travel agent, but her role as Mother always came first.Joyce was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was voracious in her study of the scriptures, and loved attending the Temple and working on family histories. She and her husband served three full-time Church missions.Her laugh was contagious--she loved a good joke--she laughed so hard she couldn’t deliver the punchline. She loved to cook, and was famous for sharing Sunday dinners with extended family. She was an prolific journal keeper and a diligent scrapbooker.She is survived by her husband Bruce of 63+ years, her two siblings Verla (David) Sorensen and Lee (Judy) Anderson and by her children Jeff (Lisa), Brad (Haley), Susan (Jeff) Madsen and Michelle (David) McGill, as well as 16 grandchildren and 3.9 great-grandchildren.Many thanks the wonderful staff and people at Lindon’s Spring Gardens Senior Living Center. Their personal efforts were so appreciated during Joyce’s last years.Funeral Services will be held Saturday November 23, 2019 at the Edgemont 6th Ward building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4056 Timpview Drive in Provo at 11:00 a.m. A viewing will be held immediately prior to the Services at 9:30 a.m. — 10:45 a.m. that day. See NelsonMortuary.com for Joyce’s full obituary.