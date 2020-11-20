Joyce Ann Baggerly
July 3, 1940 - November 17, 2020
Joyce Ann Baggerly died on November 17, 2020, at the age of 80 years. She was born in Evansville, Indiana, on 3 Jul 1940, the oldest of four daughters of E. Ford and Jean Boyd Baggerly. She lived in Indiana, Kentucky, Florida, Virginia, South Carolina and Utah during her lifetime. She joined the U.S. Marine Corps when she was eighteen and left after seven years with two years of college. She finished her college degree at BYU, graduating in 1970 with a BA in History. Family History was the great avocation of her life and she spent many happy hours tracing family members and placing them firmly within her family structure.
Joyce converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the age of 20, and served in many callings with her favorite being Visiting Teaching.
In 2002 she retired after working for nearly 26 years at BYU, where she loved to mentor students and help faculty. She spent the last years of her life writing about family and her life, completing 2 books.
She is survived by her beloved daughter, Cassandra Chelsea Baggerly, of Provo, two sisters, Linda Cason, Davie, Florida and Cathy Williams, Plantation, Florida, as well as one niece and six nephews, and three great nephews and six great nieces. She was proceeded in death by her parents, one sister, Carol Baggerly Lawrence, and one nephew, Richard Wayne Lawrence, Jr.
Joyce loved her family, her friends and her community fiercely. She was someone who could be depended on for a listening ear, a helping hand and a willing heart. Joyce found her home among the Utah mountains and the people they surrounded. She will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only close family will be in physical attendance. Please do join the family via Zoom at 1:00 p.m. to remember Joyce. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local food bank in memory of Joyce.
The link will be available at www.walkersanderson.com on Joyce's obituary where you may also share memories and condolences to the family.