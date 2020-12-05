Joyce Harward Johnson
1935 - 2020
Joyce Harward Johnson, beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandmother passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, in Provo, Utah. She was 85 years old. Joyce was born March 24, 1935 to Orson Harward and Iva Peterson. She married Roland Johnson on December 20, 1952; they were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. She was active in her church and participated in the scouting program as den mother. She enjoyed many hobbies; such as crochet, tole painting, embroidery, and scrapbooking.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Roland in 2013; son, Allen Johnson; great-grandson, Skyler Johnson; daughter-in-law, Janea Johnson; sisters, Nonavee Clark and Laree Davis; brothers, Ike, Moyle, Theron, and Merton. She is survived by her daughter, Janeen (Garth) Bott; sons, Kim (Janea) Johnson and Manuel Johnson; 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and brothers, Darrell and Verle.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 South State Street, Provo, Utah. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bergmortuary.com.