Joyce Jones Shipp

Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Wind driven rain showers early then thundershowers for the afternoon. Morning high of 63F with temps falling to near 45. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain early...remaining cloudy with snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.