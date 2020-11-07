Joyce Jones Shipp
Joyce Jones Shipp passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, November 5, 2020. She will be remembered for her loving and compassionate service to all.
She is a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
With Larry as her companion, she served an honorable mission for the church in Hong Kong Mission and the Provo MTC Russian Branch.
She was an extraordinary seamstress, and left a legacy to her family with her personalized hand stitched quilts and drapes. Her family and friends were beneficiaries of her great cooking.
Her focus is her family and will be remembered by unconditional love and devotion to all those who crossed paths.
Survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Larry Clark Shipp and her children, Debi (John) Aoki, Tyler (Danelle) Shipp, Carla (David) Daniel, LeAnn (Shawn) Hubble, Aaron (Teri) Shipp, Kevin (Lindsee) Shipp, 24 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren.
Services will be Saturday, November 7, 2020. Viewing from 9:30am - 11:00 at the LDS Chapel at 1136 W. 700 S. Pleasant Grove, UT, 84062 with a graveside service at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery, 1950 E. 10600 S. Sandy, UT, 84092 at 12 noon.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.