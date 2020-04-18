1935-2020
Joyce LaRee Jeppson Gillman of Orem, Utah passed away on Thursday, April 16th, 2020. She was born on July 6, 1935 in Provo, Utah to Charles Curtis Jeppson and Katie Ilene Borget. She married her best friend and eternal companion Robert “Bob” Varley Gillman on November 3rd, 1955 in the Manti Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was preceded in death by her husband on August 9, 2008.
More than anything our mother Joyce loved spending time with family and friends. She and our dad enjoyed life-long friendships with many neighbors and would often travel together to see local state and national parks. Joyce also enjoyed a love of jewelry making with her beloved “Mr. G”. They were members of the Timpanogos Gem and Mineral Society and together they would travel to many locations around the country. Mom also enjoyed serving in a variety of capacities in the church and the Gospel of Jesus Christ was a guiding force throughout her life. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending time with family attending annual family camping trips. Mom also enjoyed writing poetry and sharing this talent with others.
Joyce is survived by her children: Alan (Lori) Gillman, Sandy (Mark) Olsen, Michelle (Arnie) Ainge. Grandchildren: Corinne Olsen, Tyler Olsen, Amy Gillman, Austin Gillman, Courtney Ainge, Branden Ainge, and Aubrey Ainge. Great-grandchildren: Elijah Olsen, Isaiah Olsen, and Luke Olsen. Joyce is also survived by many dear family, friends, and loved ones who also are a beloved part of her extended family. A special thanks to her caregivers—her daughter Sandy, her niece Brenda McAfee, her friends LaMar Maldonado, Sue George, Lacey Barnhurst, and the staffs of Summerfield Assisted Living and Envision Care Services.
Due to the current concerns related to the COVID 19 pandemic, attendance to the funeral is by invitation only. You may participate in the funeral service virtually by accessing the Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary website: www.SundbergOlpinMortuary.com. Since there will be no guest book, please feel to share with us your memories of Joyce on the mortuary website as well. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday April 20th, 2020.