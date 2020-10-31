Joyce "Pat" Cleavinger Yonally
Joyce "Pat" Cleavinger Yonally, 95, of Orem, Utah, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. She was born January 20, 1925, in Lowemont, Kansas, to Almon and Pearl Cleavinger. She married William "Bill" Yonally, August 14, 1947, in Lowemont, Kansas. He preceded her in death in 1981.
Joyce was raised on a farm in eastern Kansas, attended college at Pittsburgh, Kansas, and received her Bachelor of Science in education and proceeded to teach elementary - aged children.
She was married and began raising four girls, was a Girl Scout and 4-H leader and was very active in all of the activities of her children.
Christmas was always special at "G.G." 's house for the kids, grandkids and great-grandkids and friends and spouses were included in her love. Gardening kept her busy and her special homemade grape juice was loved by all. She also enjoyed the monthly card games with friends.
Joyce is survived by her four children, Katherine Yonally of Orem, Utah; Loyce Guthrie of Orem, Utah; Marsha Ungricht of Malad City, Idaho; Carolyn Yonally of Provo, Utah; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband and four brothers, Joe, David, Ted and Asa and two sisters, Harriet and Betty.
She was buried on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the City of Orem cemetery with her daughters in attendance. Arrangements were handled by Sundberg-Olpin mortuary. A celebration of her life will occur on her birthday in January.