1942-2019
Our beautiful mother, Joyce Verlie Hill Diamond Miller, 76, passed away on December 15, 2019, surround by her family. She was born in Spanish Fork, Utah to Heber and Shirley Etta Jones Hill on December 24, 1942. She was the third of six children. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a member of the Spanish Fork Second Ward at the time of her death. She served in the Relief Society and Cub Scouts in the Eleventh Ward, where she spent many years. She attended schools in Spanish Fork, Utah.
She married Val Dee Roberts, June 8, 1957 and they had six children together. They were later divorced. She married Russell LaMar Diamond. They were married January 15, 1972, and they had one child together. She then married John Miller, May 22, 2003.
She worked at Del Monte factory for a short time when she was younger. She was an employee of Stone Drug for 40 years as a cook. She loved all of the people she served. She loved serving the Spanish Fork City Police officers. They were always her friends.
She is survived by John Miller; and her seven children, Peggy (Fred) Chavez, Gary (Clarissa) Roberts, Kevin Roberts, Darla (Scott) Shepherd, Janine (Garth) Jacklin, Saralee (Darien) Carter, and Dawnetta (LaMar) Platt; 28 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren; one brother, Nolan (De) Hill; and two sisters, Lana (Richard) Morrell, and Linda (Steve) Turner.
She was preceded in death by Russell LaMar Diamond; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; her parents; and her siblings, Elvoy Hill, and Carol Hansen.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service from 9:45-10:45 a.m. A viewing will be held the evening of Wednesday, December 18, at the Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.
We would like to thank the staff at Mountain View Hospital, The Advanced Healthcare Center of Salem, Utah , and Aspen Ridge Home Heath Care and Hospice for the excellent care our mother received.
