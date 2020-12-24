Juan Manuel Ruiz Sr Dec 24, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Juan Manuel Ruiz Sr Juan Manuel Ruiz Sr, 68, passed away December 19, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Orem 801-373-1841. Condolences may be sent to: www.bergmortuary.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Juan Manuel Ruiz Sr Condolence Arrangement Pass Away Orem Entrust Berg See what people are talking about at The Community Table!