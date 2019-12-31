1925-2019
Springville — Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, Juanita Mower, age 94, passed through the veil into the arms of our father in heaven on Saturday December 28, 2019.
Juanita was born on May 16, 1925 in Springville Utah to Elial Duval and Mary Ann Hughes Curtis. She was the youngest of 6 brothers and sisters; Don Duval, Lewis Lavon, William Hughes, Ileen, Kenneth Courtland, and Lucille, all of whom have preceded her in passing. She graduated from Springville High School with the class of 1943. She married Clair Eugene Mower on August 3, 1945. Their marriage was solemnized in the Manti LDS temple. Gene passed away on July 16, 1997.
She is survived by her sons, Bruce (Joan) Mower Kemmerer Wyoming, Scott (Vickie) Mower Price Utah, Jerry (Cheryl) Mower Mesquite Nevada, Kent (Jann) Mower Price Utah, Jay (Tracy) Mower Ogden Utah. 23 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Her posterity is her highest achievement, she always remained a powerful example of love and truth to all whom she held dear. She had the ability and gift to love and accept each person for who they were. Juanita was active in the LDS church throughout her life, holding various positions in the Primary, Sunday School, Young Women’s, and Relief Society programs. She also served for many years as a worker in the Provo LDS Temple.
She worked as a clerk at the Sprouse Reitz store and later at the JC Penny store on main street in Springville. She enjoyed golfing with her husband, family and friends. She was a member of the Hobble Creek Ladies Golf Association for many years and continued golfing into her 80’s. She enjoyed working many hours in her yard and spending time with the many dogs she raised and cared for as though they were her children.
We would also like to extend a special Thank You to all the staff at the Spanish Fork Legacy House who provided such loving care and attention to her this past year, also to Sydney and Corri, with One Care Home Health and Hospice for the very special relationship they developed with Mom and all of us over the past few years.
The viewing and funeral services will be held at the Hobble Creek West Stake Center, 555 South Averett Avenue Springville Utah on Thursday, January 2, 2019. The viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30. The funeral service will begin at 11:00.