Judd H King
Judd H King, age 38 of Santaquin, passed away September 30, 2020. He was born April 24, 1982 to Kirk and Carollee King.
Judd worked many years in the fencing business and owned his own company the last 4 years.
He is survived by his two sons, Ryder and Degan; a sister Caitlin (Justin) Port and his parents.
He lost his long battle with the disease of drug addiction. He will be greatly missed.
There will be a graveside service at the Santaquin Cemetery on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com