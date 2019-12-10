1932-2019
Judson H. Flower, Jr, 87 of N Ogden, Utah, “graduated with honors” from his earthly journey and went home to his Maker on December 5th, 2019. Jud was born in Alamosa, Colorado on November 30, 1932 to Judson Harold and Myrtle (Thomas) Flower. He was raised in Sanford and Manassa, CO and moved with his family to the San Diego area of California as a youth. He played violin in High School and became the Concert Master at Grossmont High in La Mesa-El Cajon. He also loved to play tennis and continued playing for many years. In High School he met Juanita Marlene Heflin, his sweetheart, the love of his life. They both attended Brigham Young University and were married March 3, 1953 in the Mesa Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Shortly after being married, Jud was drafted into the Army during the Korean War, and they spent two years at Fort Ord, CA. After their army days, Jud completed his BA Degree at Brigham Young University and began teaching at Murray High School in Murray, UT and they adopted daughter Joan just hours before moving to Murray.Following three years in Salt Lake City, Jud was contracted to teach at a large U.S. Air Force Dependent’s High School in Spain, located on a USAF Strategic Bomber Base near Madrid. While in Madrid they adopted two more children, Diane and Thomas.After four years in Madrid, they returned to Provo, UT where Jud completed an MA Degree in history and then accepted a teaching position at Miles Community College in Miles City, Montana. It was in Miles City that they adopted their youngest child, Benjamin.From 1966-77 Jud was a history-political science instructor at MCC. In 1973 he completed his Doctorate Degree at Laurence University in Sarasota, FL. In 1977 he was appointed as Vice President of MCC. In 1979 Jud was appointed as President of Miles Community College, serving sixteen years and retiring in 1995.Jud served in a variety of Church callings, including eleven years as a Counselor in the Eastern Montana District Presidency, followed by nine years as President. Jud and Juanita served together on several missions. They were the Senior Couple in Nashville, Tennessee from 1996-97. In 1999, Jud was called to be the Director of the Joseph Smith Birthplace Memorial in Sharon, Vermont, where they served together for two years hosting thousands of visitors to that historic site.Soon after returning to Miles City, Jud was called as a Counselor in the Presidency, with Juanita as Assistant Matron, in the recently completed Billings Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They moved to Billings, MT in 2002 where they lived for thirteen years.As their health declined, Jud and Juanita moved to N. Ogden, Utah in 2015 to be with their eldest daughter, Joan. Jud was always proud of his family and was a true “patriarch” in every sense of the word! He loved his children: Joan (Jess) Rudd of N. Ogden, UT; Diane Fisher (deceased) of Spokane, WA; Thomas (Cheryl) Flower of Houston, TX; and Ben (Marlo) of Snoqualmie, WA. He is also the proud grandpa of 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren!!He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jay Gaskill (son of Doug & Joan Gaskill) in 1995, and his daughter, Diane Flower Fisher in 2007. He is survived by his brother, Bob of El Cajon, CA. The funeral will be held Saturday, December 14th, 2019 at 11am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints ~ 825 Moorehead in Miles City, Montana. Burial will be at the Custer County Cemetery in Miles City. Viewings will be held at Stevenson’s Funeral Home Friday, December 13th from 1-4pm with family receiving friends from 4-6pm and Saturday from 9-10am at the church.A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 28th at 10am in N. Ogden, Utah at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 575 E 3100 N.The family wishes to extend special thanks to Primrose Hospice and Right-at-Home Caregivers.