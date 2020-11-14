Judy Lane Whitener Turner
Judy Lane Whitener Turner, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 11, 2020.
She was born on March 15, 1945 to William Marshall and Hilda Thompson Whitener in Lehi, Utah. She married the love of her life Kay Robert "Dutch" Turner on June 30 1965 in Provo, UT. She retired from Utah State Developmental Center in 2005.
Survived by her husband Dutch, her daughters Taunya (Nathan) Gillins, Heather (Robbie) Harris, four grandsons, one granddaughter, two great-grand children, and her sisters: Mary Jacobs, Elaine Wilkin, Vadah (Larry) Conder and Dorthea (Chris) Miles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers Jim Whitener and Ave Whitener.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10:00 am for family and close friends, at Wing Mortuary, 118 East Main Lehi, UT (FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED). Graveside services will follow, at 11:00 am, at Lehi Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.wingmortuary.com