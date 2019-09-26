1946-2019
Julie Ann Chugg Palfreyman, friend to all, passed away on September 24, 2019 at the age 73 due to complications from post-polio syndrome.
Julie was born April 1, 1946 (the perfect day for her to be born!) to Marion B. Chugg and Opal Sorensen Chugg in Logan, Utah. She contracted polio at age 3, causing paralysis in her legs and abdomen.
Of course, this did not stop Julie from developing a personality that matched her red hair. She spent her childhood helping out on the family farm in Providence, Utah. She drove tractors, irrigated the fields with her dad, and rode her horses, Lady and Duchess, whenever she could. She loved to ride and race with friends.
Julie graduated from South Cache High School in 1964 and attended USU. When she decided to become a nurse, she transferred to Weber State College. There she overcame barriers and prejudice against people with handicaps with her can-do attitude and confidence. She loved working as a nurse, serving people and saving lives.
At LDS Hospital, Julie met Brent Palfreyman-their first date was at the hospital’s cafeteria. They married in the Logan Temple on September 5, 1974. Miraculously, they had four children: Katie (Jon), Matthew (Yvonne), Nicholas (Kim), and Jessica.
There was no one Julie couldn’t talk to and no one Julie couldn’t love. She was famous for her quick wit and one-liners. She loved life-scattering leaves while riding her scooter, writing thank you notes, eating maraschino cherries straight from the jar, diagnosing ailments, beating people at cards, listening to Walter Brennan’s “Old Shep,” and keeping the heat at 76 (78 if Brent wasn’t around) in her home.
But most of all Julie loved serving others and always found ways to serve, from raking pinecones off the neighbor’s driveway to volunteering with Brent at Alta View Hospital every Wednesday night. She enjoyed serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, whatever the calling-Relief Society president, primary teacher, librarian (for 14 years!), and missionary at the Church History Library with Brent.
Preceded in death by her parents, Julie is survived by her brother Brent (Myrl) and sister Jo (Robert) Russell, many nieces and nephews, husband, children, and seven grandchildren-Chrystopher, Corbin, Meaghan, Marcus, Caroline, Benjamin, and Zachary-whom she loved far more than her children.
A viewing will be held on Friday, September 27 from 6-8 pm at the LDS chapel at 2556 W 9800 S, South Jordan. A funeral will be held the following day at 11 am at the same chapel with a viewing before from 9:30-10:30 am. Burial will follow the funeral at the South Jordan Cemetery.
Please send stories about Julie for our family history to storiesaboutjulie@gmail.com.
Mom, whenever you get the chance, “E.T., phone home, E.T., phone home.” We still need you.