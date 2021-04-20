June Elnor Slater Pulley
June Elnor Slater Pulley (92) passed away peacefully at her home in American fork, UT on her 92 birthday, April 18, 2021. She was born April 18, 1929 to Samuel Alroy Slater and Alice Wright Slater in Lehi, Utah. June was sealed to her childhood sweetheart James Reed Pulley in the Salt Lake Temple on June 4, 1947. They had three children, Wayne Reed, Janet June, Cynthia Kay.
June was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints, where she held many positions including Relief Society President, Primary President and several teaching positions. She took her callings in the church very seriously and put all her effort and heart into all of them. She also served along with her husband, Reed in the Provo and Mount Timpanogos Temples.
June loved her children and grandchildren very much and was always expressing that to them. She enjoyed keeping a clean house, oil painting, sketching and gardening. Her greatest joy was her family.
She is survived by her three children, Wayne (Helen) Pulley, Janet (John) Woffinden and Cindy Hatton, fifteen grandchildren and twenty nine great grandchildren, one great great grandson, two brothers R.J. Slater and Merrill (Linda) Slater, She is preceded in death by her husband James Pulley, her parents Samuel and Alice Slater, two grandchildren Cory Reed Hatton and Amanda J. Woffinden.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021 in the American Fork, 17th Ward Chapel, 240 South Center Street, American Fork, UT 84003. A viewing will be held Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 6 to 8 pm in the Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North American Fork, UT 84003 and on Thursday, April 22, 2021 one hour prior to services in the 17th Ward Chapel. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com.