June “Jorji” Roberts

1955-2019
Jorji passed away on July 21, 2019, after years of battling breast cancer which had metastasized about 16 months before. At the time of her passing, she was surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of her own home.
Jorji was born on January 29, 1955 in San Jose, California. Throughout her years, she was known as a loving, giving person. One of the most memorable things about Jorji is her big smile and uplifting spirit. In her eyes, everything and everyone had beauty, and there was always something worth celebrating with a full-fledged party.
The number of lives impacted by Jorji is truly immeasurable (seriously, we tried). She was nothing short of an angel on earth, and the wings she kept in hiding have finally sprouted!
Jorji’s father preceded her in death; and those that remain include her mother, stepfather, stepmother, 3 sisters, 3 brothers, 11 children, 22 grandchildren, and 2 grandchildren-on-the-way.
Viewings and funeral services will be held in her honor on Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, 2019. An ice cream gathering (one of Jorji’s favorite desserts) will follow the services in the same chapel on Saturday. Anyone is welcome.
Please view more details about Jorji’s life and honorary services at https://www.utahvalleyfuneral.com.