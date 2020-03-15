1929-2020
June Webb DeGoede, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died peacefully March 8 in Glendale, AZ. June was born in Ogden, UT to C. Earl Webb and Nellie Grace Donoviel Webb.
She graduated from Ogden High School, Weber Jr. College and Westminster College in Salt Lake City Utah. She chose to teach elementary school until meeting, “the love of her life”, John DeGoede, while he was home on leave from the Navy. They knew each other for only eight days before John asked her to be his wife. They remained happily married for almost 60 years until his death in 2012.
June enjoyed golfing, bowling and the Orem Community Church while in Utah until she
and John moved to Arizona in 1985 to continue their life near family. She described her time with John in Arizona as “truly golden years”. June had a self proclaimed “warped sense of humor” and loved visits from grandchildren and great grandchildren that “kept her in stitches”.
June is preceded in death by brother Lamar Webb and sister Verdene Webb Collins. She is survived by her sister and “best friend” Joye Crowl, her children, Jack DeGoede (Marianne), Jill Duckett (Jim) and Joye DeGoede (Greg Bubb). June was blessed with 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 7 nieces and nephews.
Donations are requested in lieu of flowers to Hospice of the West 21410 N. 19th Ave. Suite 100 — Phoenix, AZ 85027