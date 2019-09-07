Kade Shumway

1985 - 2019

In Loving Memory of Kade Shumway

Mar. 8, 1985 — Sept. 4, 2019

“Love knows not its own depth until the hour of separation.” -Kahlil Gibran

Kade, you are always loved, never forgotten and forever missed.

I love you, son.

