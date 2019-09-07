1985 - 2019
In Loving Memory of Kade Shumway
Mar. 8, 1985 — Sept. 4, 2019
“Love knows not its own depth until the hour of separation.” -Kahlil Gibran
Kade, you are always loved, never forgotten and forever missed.
I love you, son.
1985 - 2019
In Loving Memory of Kade Shumway
Mar. 8, 1985 — Sept. 4, 2019
“Love knows not its own depth until the hour of separation.” -Kahlil Gibran
Kade, you are always loved, never forgotten and forever missed.
I love you, son.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.