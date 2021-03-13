Karen N. Smith Jacobson Mar 13, 2021 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Karen N. Smith JacobsonKaren N. Smith Jacobson, 80, passed away March 9, 2021 Services are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Payson.www.walkermemorials.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Karen N. Smith Jacobson Walker Funeral Home Pass Away See what people are talking about at The Community Table!