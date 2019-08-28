Karen Peck

1938- 2019
Karen Peterson Peck age 81 died on Monday, August 26, 2019 of natural causes.
Karen was born on July 22, 1938 to Andrew Ray Peterson and Theora Tuttle Peterson in Payson, Utah. She grew up in Springville, Utah and graduated from Springville High School. At age 18 she moved with her family to La Canada, California. Karen worked for three years as a bank teller at the Bank of America in Glendale, California. She then went to Brigham Young University where she met Dan Peck from Lehi, Utah. They married on June 2, 1960 in the Salt Lake Temple. they became the parents of Ron (Denene) Peck, Logan, UT; Neal (Sharee) Peck, Salt Lake City, UT; Jan (Scott) Roundy, Escalante, UT; and Darren Peck, Salt Lake City, UT.
Karen worked in the Financial Department at Ricks College for 25 years retiring in 1999. Karen’s interests and hobbies were the FAMILY, music, gardening, making ceramics, making porcelain dolls, sewing, and making wedding cakes. She loved to travel, and summer camping trips were a highlight.
Karen was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many church positions in the wards and stakes in which she lived.
She especially enjoyed regular temple attendance. In 1999 she and her husband Dan were called to serve a mission for the Yerevan, Armenia for 11/2 years. After their mission they moved to Perry, Utah.
She is survived by her husband Dan, four children, 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and sister Peggy Sheets Castro.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother, Jerry Ray Peterson.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Perry 6th Ward Chapel, 1290 W. 2950 South, Perry, UT.
Viewings will be Wednesday, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 East, Brigham City, UT and on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Church.
Interment will be on Friday at 11:00 am in the Lehi Cemetery, 1525 N. 600 East, Lehi, UT.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.