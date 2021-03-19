Karen Sanderson Talbot
1937 - 2021
Karen Sanderson Talbot, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully on Monday, March 15, 2021 at the age of 83 after battling the long-term effects of Alzheimer's. She took great joy and happiness in her family whom she served selflessly and loved dearly.
Daughter to Leland and Bernice Sanderson, Karen was born on August 1, 1937 in Kanab Utah. She grew up in Delta, Utah where she attended elementary, junior high, and high school.
While at college in Cedar City, Utah, Karen met future husband Sheldon H. Talbot. After their marriage for time and eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on August 23,1957 they moved to Logan, Utah while Sheldon worked on his degree in Civil Engineering. After he graduated, the couple settled in Orem, Utah to raise their family.
First and foremost Karen was a dedicated and loving mother to her five children. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandmother. She was kind and selfless and made every grandchild feel unique and treasured.
She was a talented vocalist and throughout her life sang in choirs and at numerous civic and church functions throughout Utah. Karen was also a skilled pianist and organist, filling her home with song and melody and teaching her children to appreciate music. She loved playing in church services, and later as a temple organist at the Timpanogos Temple.
As a published author, poet, and artist Karen, shared her considerable talents at every opportunity. Her youth and teen novel "Danger at Drum Mountain" was published and became well known throughout the inter-mountain west. Her poetry has appeared in several publications and she has shared her many paintings, water colors, and pencil and ink drawings with friends and family throughout the years.
Karen and Sheldon served in the New Mexico Albuquerque LDS mission from October 1999 to April 2001 where much of their time was spent with the Hopi Nation for whom they developed a deep and abiding love and respect. On returning from their mission, Karen and Sheldon moved to Cedar Hills, UT where they made many friends and served in numerous church callings.
Active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her entire life, Karen served in many capacities in the Young Women, Relief Society, Primary and as chorister, organist, and musical director.
Karen is preceded in death by parents Leland and Bernice Sanderson, husband Sheldon H. Talbot, sister Sandra (Eccles) Bishop, and granddaughter Jessica Lynn Webb.
She is survived by sisters Rosemary (David) Lovell of Delta, Margaret (Bruce) Taylor of Delta, Patricia (David) Peterson of Hinckley; children Richard (Deborah) Talbot of Highland, Michael (Lisa) Talbot of Orem, Lisa (Bob) Pier of Lehi, Jeanette (Steve) Everett of Heber City, and Judi (Ryan) Pearson of Lehi. She also leaves behind 24 grandchildren, and 39 great-grandchildren who were the joy of her life.
A celebration of Karen's life will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home in Orem, with a viewing from 10:00 to 11:00 am, followed by funeral service from 11:00 am to noon. Graveside services and burial will be in the Orem City Cemetery.