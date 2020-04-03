Karma Kesler Shaw Apr 3, 2020 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Karma Kesler Shaw, 85, passed away Wednesday April 1st, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and obituary at www.bergmortuary.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Karma Kesler Shaw Karma Shaw Condolence Obituary Arrangement Pass Away Provo Berg See what people are talking about at The Community Table!