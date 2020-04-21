Karran Harris

1943 — 2020
Karran Domgaard Harris, age 76, of Panguitch, Utah passed away peacefully at home on April 17, 2020 after a 5 year battle with cancer. Karran was born on July 21, 1943 to Herbert J. Domgaard and Grace Prows in Springville, Utah. She was sealed to David F. Harris on May 24, 1963 in the Manti, Utah Temple.
She served those around her, including her fellow members in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in many ways. She also spent many years sharing her love of music by playing violin in the Orchestra of Southern Utah. She was a great example to the businesswomen and young women as an active member of the Business and Professional Women’s Organization in Panguitch.
Karran loved any activity she could do with her family. Some of her favorites were camping, reading (especially to little ones), cooking good food and fine treats. She had a green thumb, and loved to grow flowers, a passion she learned from her mother.
Along with serving her family, church, and community, Karran’s passion was making her patrons feel beautiful and welcome at Karran’s Hair Corner. She served them for many years not only as a cosmetologist but as a friendly listening ear.
She is survived by her husband David and four children and their spouses: Dan (Sharon) Harris, Wendy (Ted) Randall, Russell (Daja) Harris, and Brian (Heather) Harris. She is well loved and will be missed by her grandchildren: Aaron and Allie Harris, Shanae (Steven) Nay, Tysha (Steven) Moore, Chaylee and Brynli Randall, Evin, Braxton, Quinlan, and Dustin Harris, and Alex and Tyler Harris; as well as her great-grandchildren: Jacob, Rosie, Nathan, and Dylan Nay and Luke and Melody Moore. She is also survived by her sister, Shauna (Gene) Hause; brother, Gordon Domgaard; and brother-in-law Harold Cox.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Gloria Cox; brothers: Gale Winn, Joseph and Jerry Domgaard. She is also loved and will be missed by the Boyd and Edith Harris and Herbert and Grace Domgaard families.
Due to social distancing, no traditional services or viewings will be held. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. in the Provo Cemetery on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Tributes and condolences to the family can be posted on the Magleby Mortuary tribute wall at https://www.maglebymortuary.com/obituary/Karran-Harris.