Kassidy Krause Staheli
October 5, 1996 - August 1, 2020
Pleasant Grove, Utah - Kassidy Krause Staheli, 23, and her unborn child, returned home to their Father in Heaven on August 1, 2020. Kassidy's greatest desire was to be a mother. While expecting her first child, she tragically passed away due to a pulmonary embolism that was caused by several pregnancy complications.
Kass was born in Beaver, Utah, to Tamara and Kendall Krause, the middle of three children and the glue for their family. She called Cedar City, Lehi, and Fillmore, Utah home. In 2015 she graduated from Millard High school, where she was known for her spunky spirit, contagious laugh, and great hair. She was friends with everyone and enjoyed her time on the softball and golf teams, cheerleading, and seminary counsel. After high school, she was called to serve in the New York, New York South Mission. She was a radiant missionary and her love of the gospel was evident. Kass loved the people and the city of New York and often gifted them with her own artwork. When she came home, she left a piece of her heart and was an avid Yankees fan. In September 2018 she married the love of her life and best friend, Kwin Staheli. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the St George Temple.
Kass and Kwin's connection was one of a kind and everyone could see how perfect they were for each other. From the time they met, they were inseparable. They liked to spend their time going on long drives in the canyon, watching Disney movies, and treating themselves to a drink or M&M McFlurries, extra M&Ms. They dreamed of a house full of children, traveling the world together, and a farm with a sunflower patch.
Kass was kind, funny, had a vibrantly warm personality, and could make all those around her feel important and understood. She had a talent for bringing out the beauty in everything and everyone. She loved interior design, and often redecorated her spaces. She was a gifted photographer who had the ability to make each personality shine through the lens. She was a creative soul and was extremely talented with sketching and drawing. She loved children and was considered the "favorite aunt" to her nieces and nephews. Kass had many difficulties in her life, but tackled each one with courage, optimism and a contagious sense of humor. Anyone who knew Kass loved her and felt loved by her.
~ I'll love you till the cows come home ~
Kass will be missed by her loving husband, Kwin Bennion Staheli; parents, Kendall and Tamara Krause; sister, Kilee Hunt (Edward Hunt); brother, Nicolas Richard Krause; nephew, Thomas Jax Hunt; grandparents, Richard and Judy Krause, ReaDawn Rowley, her beloved dog Jazzie, her Staheli family and so many other friends that Kass would call family.
Preceded in death by her grandfather, Larry W Rowley; uncle, Val Bart Rowley; aunt, Cynthia Roberts; and other friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the LDS Ward Building (2195 N 100 East, Pleasant Grove Utah). A visitation will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. that morning before the service. Interment will be held at the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery.
The following link can be used to view a live broadcast of the funeral service:
A memorial service will also be held Saturday, August 15 at 10:00 am in the Fillmore Stake Center (25 S 300 W, Fillmore Utah).
