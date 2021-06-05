Katherine Lavon Clark Brundage
December 11, 1934 - May 29, 2021
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Katherine Lavon Clark Brundage, known to family and friends as "Cookie, Grandma Cookie and Aunt Cookie". Katherine was surrounded by family and passed away peacefully May 29, 2021 at Utah Valley Regional Medical Center at the age of 86.
Katherine is survived by her husband, J. Dewey Brundage, her Sister Doris Mullaly, 4 children and their Spouses, Thomas Alan and Kami Fairbourne Brundage, Timothy Clark, Tod Dewey and Heide Hoeffgen Brundage and Katherine Lavon and David L. Johnson. 21 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Katherine was born on December 11, 1934 in El Monte, California. She was the fourth and youngest daughter to Clarence Elmer Clark and Lavon Catherine Thomson Clark, both from St. Anthony ID. The family lived in El Monte California where Katherine attended and graduated from El Monte High School.
After graduating high school, she attended Brigham Young University where she would meet her future husband of 67 Years, J. Dewey Brundage. Dewey always said that it was love at first sight.
As members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Katherine and Dewey were married for "Time and All Eternity" in the St. George Temple on December 19, 1953.
Katherine married a football player and loved the game. Her love of sports was deeply intrenched in her home. She supported all of her children, and grandchildren in their various sports and activities. She and Dewey would often travel long distances in order to watch and support them. She was an ardent fan of BYU. She could often be seen Cheering on the Football Team at Lavelle Edwards Stadium and both Men and Women's Volleyball Teams in the Old Fieldhouse. She and Dewey were longtime Members of the BYU Cougar Club.
Those close to Katherine, knew she loved and supported her family. Opinionated, and outspoken, Katherine was stubborn in the most loving, heartwarming, and unconventional way. She dealt with family issues head on. She supported a husband and two sons while they served in the military, and both a son and Daughter who served full time Missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
She welcomed and opened her home to her children's friends, grandchildren, foster children, and exchange students. They were all treated as her own. She expected you to excel and yet was there to pick you up whenever you failed with unconditional love, support, forgiveness, and kindness.
Wife, Mom, Sister, Cookie, Aunt Cookie, Grandma Cookie, you will be dearly missed. Through Heavenly Fathers Love, and the Atonement of Jesus Christ, our hearts will heal, and we will be together again.
The Family asks that you join them in a celebration of her life on June 12, at 10:00 am, at the LDS meeting hall located 114 S. 400 W. Orem, Utah.