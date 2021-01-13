Kathie Christensen Jermain
1941 - 2020
Kathie Christensen Jermain, age 79, passed away unexpectedly on December 22, 2020 at her home in Hobbs, New Mexico. She was born in Payson, Utah to Russell and Marie (McCellen) Christensen.
Kathie attended school in Salem and Spanish Fork. She graduated from Spanish Fork High. She later attended UVSC and graduated with a degree in graph arts and design. She loved to draw and paint.
Kathie married Fred Jermain and they had three sons. They later divorced.
She spent the last 37 years with the love of her life, Clark Spencer. They trained and raced horses together. Before training horses, Kathie worked in banking, as a veterinarian assistant, and in home health care. She was very involved with helping grow the Salem baseball program in the 1970s. Kathie was involved with the Loafer Mt. Snowmobile Club, Payson Horse Racing Association, and Loafer Mountain Recreation Association. She enjoyed camping, hunting and just getting together with family and friends.
Kathie is survived by three sons: Jeff, Mark (Leslie), and Ryan (Evelyn) Jermain, all from Salem, Utah; nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; Clark Spencer and his three children and their families; one brother Bryan (JP) Christensen; two sisters, Carol (Dale) Jorgensen and Cindy (Kevin) King; and one brother-in-law, Walt Limb.
Kathie is preceded in death by her parents: two sisters, Barbara McCoy, and Jean Limb and one brother, Mack Christensen.
Kathie will be buried at the Salem City Cemetery. A small family service will be held at a later date.