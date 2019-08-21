With profound sadness we announce the passing of Kathleen Whiting (Kathy) our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched, on August 18th 2019.
Kathy was born in Salt Lake City on May 25, 1946. She is the beloved mother of Kimberly Whiting, Krishelle Magee (Mark Magee), and Jason Whiting (Annie Whiting). The youngest in her family, Kathy is preceded in death by her brothers Charles and Jimmy, sister Janice, and parents William Arno Blake and Blanche Maxine Blake.
Kathy grew up in Evanston, Wyoming and married John Whiting on December 16, 1966. As part of John’s military service, they spent time living in various states including Florida, Texas, Hawaii, and Colorado. Kathy moved to Utah in 2004 after spending 28 years in Colorado and never looked back as she established herself in a successful career as an HR Director and fell in love with the Alpine, Utah area.
Kathy leaves behind nine grandchildren whom she loved and adored — Collin, Parker, Lauren, Brady, Austin, Lexi, Christian, Bryce, and Ashlynn. Kathy always beamed with pride in talking about them and was a constant presence in their lives whether it was sporting and school events, birthdays, holidays, family vacations, or just to hang out.
Kathy was always up for an adventure and was the ultimate prankster and trained her kids well in the art form. Kathy enjoyed spending time outdoors and travelling whenever she could. She was always up for anything — a hike up the canyon, kayaking, biking, and even the occasional water cave spelunking.
In her retirement, Kathy found great enjoyment volunteering at the Mount Timpanogos temple and her faith and membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was a cornerstone of her life.
Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her children a bond of family strength, unity, and core values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and will forever be in our hearts.
Visitation and viewing will be held at the Alpine Meeting House at 165 North 100 East Alpine, UT 84004 from 9:45-10:45. Funeral services will follow at 11:00. Flowers can be sent to Anderson & Sons Mortuary 6141 West 11000, North Highland, Utah.