Kathryn David Bates
Kathryn "Kay" David Bates passed away peacefully on January 2, 2021 of causes related to age. She was surrounded by her loving daughters.
Kay was born January 20, 1930 to Bryan Jennings David and Bell Vilate Mangum in Provo, UT. Along with her older sister Belle, Kay lived in Provo during her childhood, graduating from Provo High School.
Kay met her future husband, Burlin Dwight "Coke" Bates, who was attending BYU, when he slyly gave her a "ticket" for inappropriately wearing lipstick. With the outbreak of the Korean War, Coke joined the Navy as an Aviator Cadet. They were married December 27, 1952, while he was on Christmas leave. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Provo temple. During his service in the Navy, Coke and Kay lived in Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, where they made lifelong friends. Upon Coke's discharge, he and Kay returned to Utah.
Coke and Kay had three daughters: Kathy, Terrie, and Susan. While their family also lived in Holiday, UT and Vidalia, GA, Kay ultimately established their home in Lehi. There, the five of them enjoyed all the pleasures of life, including their dogs McTavish (lovingly nicknamed "Twit" by Kay) and Glutchen; trendy avocado green carpet and gold appliances; a Ford Falcon station wagon and a Gremlin; and all the responsibilities that came with managing the family Premoco gas station.
Kay completed her education at Utah Valley Technical College and spent over two decades working for the Bank of American Fork. She was a model employee and enjoyed the many friends she made at the bank over the years. Kay retired from her job as a bookkeeper in 1992.
Coke and Kay loved to travel, both in the US and abroad, including a treasured month-long trip to Europe. They were intensely committed to their family, and many vacations and other occasions were spent with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren around them. Having grown up with only one sister, and then a household of daughters, Kay loved her granddaughters and spent hours making rosewater perfume and having tea parties. She was equally delighted, astonished and bewildered by her grandsons, and often laughed until she cried (and "snorted") at their ideas and antics.
Kay was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also serving in the Mt. Timpanogos Temple.
Kay truly lived a life of quiet service. She was fiercely dedicated to the happiness of her family. But she also gave unique, selfless service to her mother, sister, daughter and husband as they struggled with illness or end-of-life care. Because of this example, it was an honor for her daughters and other family members to help care for her. Even in her final days, her caregivers often commented on the gentle kindness that was so much a part of our dear mother and grandmother. Her lovely nature and dedication to all of us will be missed the most.
Kay is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Monte) Nelson, American Fork; Terrie (Gary-deceased) Petersen, American Fork; and Susan (Randy) Richards, Lehi; nine grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the wonderful care Kay received at the Covington Care Center, Stonehenge in Orem, and from her Hospice nurses. It was a special blessing that her grandson Turner was able to be one of her caregivers when she initially moved to an assisted living center. Funeral services will be held, Sat., January 9, 2021 at 11:00 am at Wing Mortuary, 118 E. Main, Lehi. Friends and family may call one hour prior to service. Interment, Lehi City Cemetery. Online guestbook at wingmortuary.com.