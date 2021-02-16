Kathryn (Kathy) Holt Tamietti Biesinger
Kathryn (Kathy) Holt Tamietti Biesinger, 76, of Salt Lake, returned to our Heavenly Father on Thursday, February 11, 2021. She was born February 28, 1944, in Provo, Utah, to Roy and Verna Holt. Kathy spent most of her career working for the Utah Court system until she retired. She was a wonderful mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends with whom she cherished and loved dearly.
Kathy is survived by her three children: Paul (Betsey) Tamietti, Bryan (Angie) Tamietti, and Melinda Tamietti (Shad) Curtis; two sisters: Joie McKenzie and Judy Fryer; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Roy Holt and sister Mary Allan.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Sundberg-Olpin funeral home located in Orem, Utah. A viewing for friends and family will be held that morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
