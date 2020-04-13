Kathryn LuCille Abbott Argyle Apr 13, 2020 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kathryn LuCille Abbott Argyle, 78, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork. 801-798-2169 www.walkermemorials.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kathryn Lucille Abbott Argyle Kathryn Argyle Arrangement Funeral Home Pass Away Walker Entrust See what people are talking about at The Community Table!