Kathy (Kathleen Ann) Edwards
1945-2020
Kathleen Ann Edwards, beloved friend, aunt and sister, passed away on Sunday, December 27th culminating a 5 year fight with ovarian cancer and kidney disease. Her body was weak, but her spirit remained strong to the very end. Kathy was born on July 14, 1945 in Almeda, CA. She was welcomed by her parents: Robert Sherman and Helen Mussmann Edwards and older brother, Lawrence D. (Larry) Harty. Kathy later gained a forever sister and friend when Larry married Darlene (Dolly) LeVier Lund in 1999.
Her parents and brother Larry preceded her in death and were waiting to welcome her once again when she passed.
Kathy grew up in California with her family settling in Palmdale. She had many fond memories of family camping trips, fishing, time with grandparents, working on a friend's ranch in Oregon and playing competitive tennis.
Kathy came to Utah to attend college. She started at U of U but transferred to BYU where her life changed forever, following participation in a survival experience, when she chose to become a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Kathy received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Recreation Education and became certified as a Therapeutic Recreation Specialist. She devoted her entire career to supporting, serving, and advocating for individuals with disabilities. She worked for many years as the Recreation Director at the Utah State Training School (now Utah State Developmental Center) in American Fork. She started "RAH" (Recreation and Habilitation Services) in Provo, UT, the first program in our area to provide community based social, recreational and life enhancing opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities. This is a legacy that continues today. Over the course of 37 years, Kathy made many personal, professional and financial sacrifices to ensure RAH would keep going and be available to help her many friends. She worked hard, but also had great faith and relied on heavenly guidance and support.
Kathy also owned and operated SPORT Tours, a business that provided escorted vacations to people with disabilities. Hundreds of Individuals were able to fulfil their dreams and experience vacations of a lifetime through Kathy's efforts.
Kathy was well known among her peers as a strong, independent and determined woman. She wasn't always popular, but she always tried to do the right thing, especially when it came to her "friends".
Kathy loved God's creations. She enjoyed spending time in nature and loved animals, especially her many beloved pets.
Kathy was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She maintained an unwavering belief in, and a strong connection with, her Father in Heaven and His son, Jesus Christ. During her illness, her motto became "Let your Faith be stronger than your fears". Although there were many difficulties, she held tight to her faith and was grateful for the blessings, miracles and many tender mercies she was able to experience. Her life was blessed by many angels, both seen and unseen. There is not enough room to list all the loved ones, neighbors, ward members and friends who ministered to Kathy in her times of need, but please know that your selfless actions did not go unnoticed and were deeply appreciated.
A Viewing/Open House will be held Saturday, January 9th from 10:00am-noon at the Provo Parkway Stake Center, 2801 W 620 N. A brief graveside service will be held at 1:00pm the same day at East Lawn Memorial Hills, 4800 N 650 E, Provo. *Mask use and Covid health guideline compliance will be required at both events.
A Formal Memorial Service/Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In honor of Kathy, memorial contributions may be made to RAH (Recreation and Habilitation Services) at www.rahservices.org (click on donate link); by mail at 815 N 800 W, Provo, UT, 84604; Venmo: @RAH-services or Call RAH at 801-374-8074.
Condolences may be sent to www.walkermemorials.com
Services are under the direction of: Walker Funeral Home-Payson